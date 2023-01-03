Every year at CES, we get to see some of the most outlandish tech companies can create working prototypes for. It’s like a peek into the future of the consumer electronics industry. Leading the charge on the display front, Samsung Display is usually a centerpiece of attraction at the conference. CES 2023 is no different with the company showcasing what the upcoming implementations of deformable OLED panels could look like.

Samsung Display has been bending OLED arrays to push the envelope for more than a decade, if not earlier. Its latest creation called the Flex Hybrid is a tablet form factor with a display that folds on the left-side rule of third (not unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4) while also featuring an expandable element on the right that curls into the body when retracting. By default, the 10.5-inch (unfolded) screen has a 4:3 aspect ratio which stretches into a 12.4-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio best suited for watching movies, TV shows, and landscape-orientation video.

The Flex tech, which we've talked about before, seems like it's set to hop into a smartphone any day now. With Samsung’s smartphone division’s mastery of the Galaxy Fold and Flip models, it isn’t hard to imagine folding and sliding displays like the Flex Hybrid reaching everyday consumers soon enough.

The brand also has another exhibit using just a sliding mechanism on one or both sides, called the Slidable Flex Solo and Slidable Flex Duet. It previewed this tech last year, but the company has tangible prototypes on display at CES this year. The tech allows a rather portable 13 to 14-inch display to expand to 17.3 inches, allowing for a better multitasking or content consumption experience.

Samsung Display says it could use both aforementioned screen expansion technologies in future laptops.

Samsung Display is adding a few products to its revolutionary Quantom Dot OLED lineup introduced last year including a 77-inch TV and a 49-inch ultrawide monitor. The brand also claims there’s AI wizardry at work, helping make 2023 QD-OLED panels sharper and up to 25% more efficient. It supposedly squeezes additional efficiency through a new HyperEfficient EL material incorporated into the blue emitting layer of the new QD-OLED panels, allowing for a brighter backlight and clearer color delivery. There's a lot of mumbo jumbo that basically tells you everything's better here, but of course, you'd want to see it with your own eyes to be sure.

Meanwhile, the company also has plans to enter the automotive digital space where it foresees a boom. The first product foraying into the segment is a 43-inch 700R curved display combined with a 15.6-inch screen for vehicle information and passenger infotainment.

There are several other brands with cool tech up their sleeves ready to show off at CES, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for the next few days.