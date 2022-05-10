Foldable screens transitioned from being a pipe dream to an actual product in 2019 with the launch of Samsung's original Galaxy Fold. In 2020, the company unveiled an all-new form factor with the Galaxy Z Flip, and successive models have proved it's not just a fleeting gimmick. While the Flip and Fold series currently headline Samsung's foldable efforts — and some of the best phones around — that doesn't necessarily mean its Display division hasn't been looking at more form factors. With the return of Display Week's live exhibitions this year, it's the perfect time to show off some of those futuristic concepts.

Samsung Display has a booth at Display Week 2022, currently being held in San Jose, California, where it's showing off a bunch of interesting display innovations that could give us a preview of your next folding phone. Among them are flexible displays, including the Flex G and Flex S concepts, last shown off at CES 2022. They're both tri-folding panels and work for both compact smartphones and tablet-sized devices, with the former folding inward twice and the latter folding both inward and outward. A concept video provided by the company previews exactly how you would use these displays.

In the video, we can also see some of the other designs Samsung is working on. A 6.7-inch slidable — in other words, a rollable panel —upward-expanding design is a highlight here, which Samsung says it's great for document work and social media. Another slidable unit is an 8.1-inch screen that can expand horizontally from both sides and grow to 12.4 inches.

In its press release, Samsung also talks about a "Gaming Foldable OLED" that lets the user attach controllers to each side of the display and a "Digital Cockpit" for the automotive sector that's available in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 15.4 inches. One thing's certain — Samsung is betting on a future where everyone's displays will fold, and it wants to be at the forefront of that.

Like the prototypes shown at CES 2022, these displays aren't part of any product in Samsung's roadmap yet, but that could always change in the future. Who knows — the Galaxy Fold once seemed like a futuristic, far-off concept too.

