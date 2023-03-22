Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Up to $60 off Galaxy Watch 5 $250 $280 Save $30 Discover Samsung deals are kicking in, and we love the Galaxy Watch 5 is up to $60 off if you choose to go for the LTE version. The Bluetooth-only variant is only $30 off, but that's still a great discount for this fantastic-looking smartwatch. $250 at Samsung $250 at Best Buy $250 at Amazon

The Discover Samsung sales event has arrived, and it's your chance to save some cash on the company's hottest tech. Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches around, and right now the Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale. That means you can pick up the 42mm Bluetooth model for $250, which is savings of $30, or the LTE version at $60 off for $270. If you've got your eyes on something bigger, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 also scores its own discounts. While we have seen lower prices in the past, unless you want to wait months for the next major sale, now's the perfect time to get one.

Over at the Samsung store, you also can get some pretty great trade-in savings. If you have an old smartwatch you're upgrading from, Samsung is offering at least $70 towards the Galaxy Watch 5, or at least $120 towards the new Watch 5 Pro — so, a minimum savings of $100 on the Watch 5, or $180 on Watch 5 Pro.

What you'll love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 isn't just a great piece of technology, but it's also absolutely gorgeous. While Samsung didn't bother with a lot of functional improvements over the previous model, there are some upgrades — Samsung added a sapphire glass crystal to make it more resistant to scratches, and also made it a lot easier to actually use Google Assistant.

In our tests, we found the fit to be a lot better than that of the previous-gen model. Since Samsung updated the location of the health sensor, the watch fits well even on smaller wrists, which means the health-tracking features should offer more accurate readings. The only real issue we had was with the out-of-the-box strap, which can be a little loose on smaller wrists. Thankfully, that's nothing a replacement Galaxy Watch 5 band won't fix.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also offers decent performance thanks to the W920 chipset and 1.5GB of RAM, and we love the numerous integrated sensors. The display is also absolutely fantastic, being readable in all lighting conditions. So, go ahead and save big on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 while the deal lasts.