Is this a hot take? We don't really think so. For all the changes, the abacus flicks, the eraser shavings that have been spent on moving from Galaxy S22 to S23, Samsung has failed to change some of the fundamental flaws it has carried for years on end. We discuss that issue plus we find the joys and discomforts of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, find our feelings for the milquetoast OnePlus 11, and — first and foremost — laugh at the simulated pain and suffering that artificial intelligence has wrought on itself thanks to Google and Microsoft on this edition of the Android Police podcast.

If you like what you hear, please share it with people you know who also might be interested. It helps us out significantly. Thanks!

0:49 | Bing v. Bard

11:22 | Reviews, continued

48:35 | Odds and ends

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0