Is this a hot take? We don't really think so. For all the changes, the abacus flicks, the eraser shavings that have been spent on moving from Galaxy S22 to S23, Samsung has failed to change some of the fundamental flaws it has carried for years on end. We discuss that issue plus we find the joys and discomforts of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, find our feelings for the milquetoast OnePlus 11, and — first and foremost — laugh at the simulated pain and suffering that artificial intelligence has wrought on itself thanks to Google and Microsoft on this edition of the Android Police podcast.
0:49 | Bing v. Bard
- Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
- Microsoft Brings AI to Bing: Here's What to Expect (makeuseof.com)
- Google unveils Bard AI as its response to ChatGPT for conversational search
11:22 | Reviews, continued
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. OnePlus 11: Two of the best
- Oppo Find N2 Flip goes global, the first true Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival
48:35 | Odds and ends
- Exclusive: This is iPhone 15 Pro: Thinner bezels, thicker 'curve' design, no Lightning port, more - 9to5Mac
- YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is leaving after nine years in charge
- Tetris Movie Trailer: Taron Egerton Steals Video Game From Soviet Union (screenrant.com)
