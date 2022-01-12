The chipset that will likely power the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in international markets, the Exynos 2200, is in the works, and by all accounts it's set to be Samsung's most impressive chip to date. It'll see the company partner with AMD for the SoC's GPU while also (hopefully) delivering top-notch performance comparable to Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A couple weeks back, Samsung teased an announcement scheduled for today, January 11th. But now Galaxy fans everywhere are scratching their heads about the fate of this chip, as Samsung just... didn't announce it?

As pointed out by multiple users on Twitter, not only did the announcement for the Exynos 2200 just not happen, but Samsung Semiconductor's official Twitter account also quietly deleted the tweet where it previously announced the event's date — and hasn't offered any details about a possible new one. Normally when delaying or calling off a press conference, somebody in the media at least gets notified about it beforehand, and a new date promptly gets announced. That certainly has us curious about what could be going on behind the scenes, and what possible impact that might have on S22 plans.

What could be the reason behind this? Honestly, we don't know — but given the lack of notice, it may been something very sudden that came up. Speculation suggests the event may have just been postponed rather than outright cancelled, but again, no new details have been shared. There's also the possibility the chip could end up premiering right alongside the S22 during that event, or that global models could come with a Snapdragon chipset, instead.

The latter is a real possibility that's currently making the rounds of the rumor circuit, as per leaker South Korean leaker Dohyun Kim (via SamMobile) — the Galaxy S22 series might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in all markets, with the Exynos 2200 either completely called off or intended to be announced at a later date.

Whatever's going on, we're hugely curious to learn what's up with Samsung's chip-making strategy.

