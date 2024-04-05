Summary AutoPro X brings Samsung DeX functionality to your car's dashboard unit, making it easy to scale your operations on the go.

Easy to use with no complex setup required, AutoPro X is said to work with most modern Galaxy series phones and include Android Auto support.

As more people seek cross-device support and usability, products like AutoPro X could become common in the future.

Samsung DeX is a well-known feature among those who use devices from the South Korean-based manufacturer. If you have a Galaxy phone that supports Samsung DeX, you can connect it to other devices to enable a desktop-like experience. With the ability to use a mouse, keyboard, and secondary display, the feature can be helpful when you need to scale your operations. Now, a device may soon launch to give you such capabilities in an unlikely place — your car.

As seen on Kickstarter, a product known as AutoPro X has been developed to give you the functionality of your Galaxy phone — and those are the only phones that work with it — on your car’s dashboard unit (via SamMobile). The developers, who go by Mayton, say that all navigation apps can be used with the AutoPro X. Additionally, the device is compatible with Android Auto, which means that you can still tap into a more traditional navigation system if you prefer.

You don't need to be tech-savvy to use AutoPro X

AutoPro X works with most modern Galaxy series, but compatibility varies according to the model of your vehicle. The developers say that the easiest way to see if it works with your car is to verify that you have Android Auto support. Once you get your hands on the AutoPro X, no complex setup is required — as soon as you plug it into your car’s USB port, you can deploy Samsung DeX and start using it immediately. As of writing, the AutoPro X is two weeks out from officially launching after the conclusion of its funding round.

If Samsung DeX is a feature you don’t use or haven’t heard of, you might wonder what the hype is about. In actuality, the capabilities of this desktop simulation are somewhat limited, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung’s competitors from developing alternatives. For example, Google is supposedly working on a similar feature for Android 15 when it debuts. In the past, Android has had a desktop option, but it’s been fairly limited for developer use. As more people look for cross-device support and usability, products like AutoPro X could become common.