Samsung's software reputation is in a much better place now than it used to be, whether we're talking about Android upgrades or monthly security patches. December has been busy for the company as it rolls its Android 14-based One UI 6 update to more devices.

So, depending on your device, the December update will be one of three things: A One UI 6 upgrade, a standard security patch, or a major One UI 6 bugfix in the case of the Galaxy S23 series. The update has hit quite a few devices already, and as always, we'll keep this piece up to date as it reaches more.

United States

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy A series

Unlocked Galaxy A52: A526WVLSCEWK6, released December 11th



Galaxy Z series

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916U(1)SQS5KWK1, released December 11th

Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 2: TP1A.220624.014.F916USQS5KWK1, released December 13th



International devices

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21: build unknown, released December 14th

Galaxy S21+: build unknown, released December 14th

Galaxy S21 Ultra: build unknown, released December 14th

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS6HWK1, released December 11th

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A52: A525FXXS6DWK2, released December 11th

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 2: build unknown, released December 14th

Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946U1UES1BWKI, released December 14th

If you've received your device's December 2023 security patch and don't see it listed here, please contact us at zachkd@androidpolice.com, where we can discuss details and update our list.