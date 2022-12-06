Samsung is typically the first to release the monthly security patch to its Galaxy devices ahead of Google. The December 2022 security patch has been an outlier for the company, with Google releasing the update for its Pixel phones first. The Korean giant is not too far behind though and has commenced the December security patch rollout in the US just a day later, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung has published its December 2022 security bulletin detailing all the vulnerabilities this month's firmware release addresses. This includes patching five critical CVEs, 60 vulnerabilities with high risk, and 13 vulnerabilities specific to Galaxy devices.

Besides security enhancements, the change log mentions the usual bug fixes and stability improvements. This is the Galaxy Z Fold 4's first firmware release after its Android 13-based One UI 5 update, so it might fix any annoying bugs you might have encountered.

Unlike Google, Samsung does not release quarterly Feature drops for its Galaxy devices, so don't expect the December 2022 firmware to include any new features. On the other hand, One UI 5 is packed with new features, so there's little reason to complain.

The 404MB update is currently live for the foldable's unlocked variant in the US, though it should make its way to carrier-locked models in the coming days. If you own the Fold 4, grab the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The security patch should also go live for other Samsung devices across different carriers in the US over the next few days, including the Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy S22 series. We will update this article with the December 2022 firmware details for other Galaxy devices as and when they go live.

Galaxy Z series

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936UIUEUIBVRB, released December 6th



Thanks: Derrick