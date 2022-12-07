Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra models sold in Europe are the first in line to receive the latest security patches. According to SamMobile, Samsung’s December update is already live in 22 European countries and regions. The patch carries version number G98xBXXSFGVK7 — look for the last four letters specifically, as the string starts with device and country/carrier codes.

Samsung’s monthly bulletin says that the December patch addresses dozens of security vulnerabilities, including a handful of critical ones. So, it’s suggested that you install the update as soon as you receive it.

With the November 2022 patch, Samsung faced slight delays when compared to its usual release schedule. But it’s understandable because the company has been busy pushing its big One UI 5 update based on Android 13 over the last month. Hopefully, Samsung will be able to sort things out with the latest update.

In addition to the Galaxy S20 family, we're also seeing distribution of Samsung's December update get underway for the Galaxy A90 5G. That leaves plenty of other Galaxy phones to follow, and we'll update this list with those additions as their updates are released.

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A90 5G: A908BXXS5EVK4, released December 6

These patches join those already being released this December for Galaxy phones in the US. As always, we’ll keep you updated as more Samsung phones and tablets join the party in the following weeks.