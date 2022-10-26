It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.

Like yesterday's deal, this deal only applies to the higher 256GB and 512GB capacity models, and there are two components to it: a $150 instant rebate and a trade-in credit worth up to $600 for a single device or up to $810 for two devices. Everyone gets the instant rebate, so no matter what, you are saving $150. The trade-in credit is obviously going to depend on what phone model you have. You'll need an S22 Ultra, a Z Fold 3, or a Z Flip 3 to get the max $600 for the first device, as prices slowly drop going down the list of older models. You can actually trade in two devices for the Z Flip 4 — a rarity among retailers — combining a newer phone with an older model to get as much as $810 off. While most of us only keep one smartphone handy at a time that we could trade in, it's nice of Samsung to offer multiple trade-ins for its foldable phones. If you don't have any phone to trade, Samsung will give you an extra $50 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 While phones may never be as small as the height of the flip phone era ever again, being about to put a 6.7-inch 1080p screen fully into the front pockets of even the slim pockets of women's jeans is as close to the miracle as most of us need to come. The battery life may not quite match its slab cousins, but it's a wonderfully complete foldable that's both pocket-friendly and reasonably priced.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100 with dual trade-in and instant rebate

See at Samsung

Launched back in August of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an impressive device. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a gorgeous 6.7" OLED display, a 1.9" OLED cover display, 8GB of RAM, and a variety of storage configurations. In our review, we highlighted how useful the Cover Screen is for performing quick actions, and its high-end performance. It's currently one of the best Android phones you can buy today.

There are obviously going to be more phone deals over the next few weeks as we approach Black Friday, but if you're in the market for a new high-end Android device, you should really check this one out before it goes away. Depending on your trade-in, there is a potential for huge savings here. If you do end up grabbing a Z Flip 4, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.