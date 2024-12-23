Summary Due to weaker-than-expected sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung is reportedly scaling down production of the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.

Samsung plans to produce only 5 million units of the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, a 39% decrease from the previous generation's 8.2 million target.

While cutting back on foldables, Samsung plans to boost Galaxy S25 series production by approximately 7% to 37.4 million units.

Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6, were off to a cold start when they launched earlier this year. For reference, both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are capable devices, and by no means would you regret buying one of them as your first foldable. However, the current-gen devices aren't that different from their predecessors, which has seemingly prevented users from upgrading. The fact that the Z Fold 6 also comes with a $100 price hike hasn't helped Samsung's case either.

The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (if Samsung sticks with the naming pattern) are potentially a little over six months away — and it looks like Samsung expects demand to stay muted for its next-gen foldables too.

As highlighted by South Korean publication ETNews (via 9to5Google), Samsung is reportedly revising the production strategy for its 2025 foldables, with both the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 taking a big hit. The tech giant aims to reduce production of the two devices to roughly 5 million units — 3 million for the Flip and 2 million for the Fold. This marks a 39 percent reduction from the Z Fold/Z Flip 6's 8.2 million cumulative target.

Samsung is betting on the Galaxy S25 series

Credible display analyst Ross Young added that this isn't just a Samsung problem. Chinese foldable makers are also reportedly scaling down their targets for 2025. The analyst didn't mention names. However, there are only a few major Chinese players in the foldable market, like Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, and more — all of whom might also be facing softening demand.

On the brighter side, the report also indicates that Samsung will increase production of the Galaxy S25 series by roughly 7 percent, when compared to the S24 series. The tech giant aims to produce 37.4 million for the upcoming series, compared to 35 million units for its predecessors. Additionally, the previously-leaked S25 Slim might actually materialize, with Samsung reportedly setting aside 3 million units for it, bringing the Galaxy S25 series' intended production target to just a little over 40 million.