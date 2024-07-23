Summary One UI 7 beta is expected at the end of July or early August, barring last-minute issues per Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

Samsung could make a formal announcement before dropping the beta firmware for the Galaxy S24 series in the US and South Korea.

One UI 7 may pack significant changes, including a rumored split notification panel and 3D app icons.

Following the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6 at Samsung's July 10 Unpacked event, the rumor mill surrounding One UI 7 has picked up pace. Recent leaks indicate the Korean company could give its Android skin the biggest visual upgrade ever, with new icons and taking some design cues from iOS 18. But when will One UI 7 beta drop for the best Samsung phones? A new leak sheds more light on this.

According to renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the Korean company will start the One UI 7 beta program at the end of July or early August. But there's a catch: Samsung will stick to this timeline if it does not run into last-minute development issues. Otherwise, as with the release of One UI 6 beta in 2023, the company could delay the One UI 7 beta by a few weeks.

Before the beta program goes live, Samsung should make a formal announcement about One UI 7, highlighting all its new features and changes. The firmware could then go live for Samsung's 2024 flagship phones — the Galaxy S24 series — in the US and South Korea. A wider release may follow with the second beta build a few weeks later.

Over the last few years, Samsung has typically released the beta version of the next major One UI release in late July or early August. It appears the company will also stick to the same timeframe this year. If everything goes as planned, a stable One UI 7 build should be out for Samsung's flagship phones in late September or early October.

One UI 7 could be a big upgrade

Close

Samsung introduced a revamped Quick Settings panel with Android 14-based One UI 6. This year, rumors suggest even bigger changes are in store, with the Korean giant planning to split the notification panel into two sections: notification and quick settings panel. Xiaomi has already done something similar with HyperOS on its phones, and it appears Samsung will follow suit.

Other changes include revamped and smoother animations and rounded app icons featuring a subtle 3D effect for a pop effect.