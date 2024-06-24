Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 expected to launch in July, with pre-reservation rumored to start in India on June 26.

Rumors suggest modest upgrades with new shell colors for Fold 6, while Flip 6 may feature improved camera and battery.

Full event announcement expected to follow pre-reservation, aligning with earlier leaks of a first half of July launch.

Samsung gave us all the Galaxy S24 series with Circle to Search and other updates earlier this year, and the next launch event from the brand is already right around the corner. We hope to see the company’s latest crop of foldables at this upcoming event — the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and a mysterious affordable Fold model. With the hype building, rumors are pointing towards a launch event on July 10. However, people confident in Samsung’s ability to deliver a substantial upgrade this year might get the chance to put down their money for a phone much sooner.

Samsung already makes some of the best foldable phones in the market and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tops our list of recommendations. Understandably, we are excited about the Fold 6 and Flip 6, and rumors are only adding fuel to the fire. This year’s Fold is expected to be just a slight upgrade from last year’s model, but recently leaked device dummies suggest the folding crease will be persistent, but new shell colors could be in the works.

Meanwhile, avid leaker @tarunvats33 on X (formerly Twitter) just shared that Samsung will give interested buyers an option to pre-reserve units starting June 26. While the information seems India-specific, it's possible the brand will do the same worldwide because — foldables always launch simultaneously worldwide. The leaker also shared an image resembling official marketing imagery for the pre-reservation announcement.

Pre-reservation option precedes event announcement

Assuming the leaker’s information is accurate, Samsung’s official announcement of the launch event for the latest crop of foldables will also follow. The timelines align with previous leaks hinting at an event planned in the first half of July, so that retail availability of the devices commences before the month-end.

While the Fold won’t be a massive upgrade to shout home about, the Flip 6 doesn’t look too different. However, rumors suggest buyers should look forward to a major camera upgrade and a modest upgrade in battery capacity. There’s a lot to look forward to from Samsung’s next launch event, and we cannot wait for the event announcement, especially if the date lines up with the leaks.