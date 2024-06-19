Summary Samsung may release One UI 6.1.1 for flagship Galaxy phones, delaying Android 15-based One UI 7.

New graffiti generation AI-powered tool expected in One UI 6.1.1, enhancing S Pen functionality.

Ice Universe suggests One UI 6.1.1 update will include new AI functions, improving system animation.

Samsung typically releases a new One UI build with its flagship foldables every year. However, this build does not make it to the company's flagship Galaxy phones. Instead, they get a beta firmware of the next major One UI release based on a new Android version. This year, Samsung may deviate from its typical release cycle by releasing One UI 6.1.1 for its flagship Galaxy phones and delaying the launch of Android 15-based One UI 7. On the plus side, though, the delay could be worth it, with One UI 6.1.1 packing a notable new S Pen-focused AI feature.

Leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung will include a new graffiti generation AI-powered tool in the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 release. He says the feature makes "very good use of SPen and imagination." Presumably, this feature will turn whatever you write using the S Pen into graffiti using AI.

While Samsung introduced several AI features in One UI 6.1, they don't take advantage of the S Pen. Based on the leaker's claim, this should change with the arrival of One UI 6.1.1. Ice Universe also believes that the next One UI 6 point release will improve the system animation, with the wallpaper animation having a "larger scale" for a more vivid feel.

One UI 7 could arrive later than usual

Close

Based on the last few years, Samsung should start testing Android 15-based One UI 7 in late July or early August. The Korean company is also among the first Android manufacturers to update its flagship phones to the newest release soon after its public release, with a stable build dropping in October. But you might have to wait longer than usual this year for One UI 7.

Without providing more details or a specific timeframe, Ice Universe says in his post on X that One UI 7 may not arrive early this year. Instead, Samsung will first focus on pushing One UI 6.1.1, which is a bigger update than usual.

Since its launch, the Galaxy S24 series has not received any significant firmware updates. Rumors indicate that One UI 6.1.1 could address many of the phone's camera image processing issues while adding several features.