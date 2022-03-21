MediaTek's full-force entry into the flagship chip market late last year gave us the Dimensity 9000. It has already popped up in the wild, notably with Oppo's Find X5 Pro, which launched boasting both a Snapdragon and a Dimensity flavor. If current rumors making the rounds are anything to go by, the chipset might soon be integrated into one of the biggest Android OEMs around — Samsung.

Per a post from Chinese tipster It's Fat on Weibo (via Notebookcheck), it seems Samsung is working on a device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. This isn't the first time we've heard this — it was previously rumored that Samsung was listed among the OEMs that will use the chip in the future. The post also mentions that this device could come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a price point between 3,000 and 4,000 Chinese yuan ($470-$630 USD).

The original source makes some guesses about the mystery device, mentioning that it could either be the Galaxy S22 FE or a supposed "Galaxy A53 Pro." Then again, no A-series device to date has been followed by a "Pro" revision — so unless Samsung is changing gears in a major way, it's more likely that such a device would fit into another tier — perhaps as a Galaxy A83 or A93. Then again, if the Galaxy S22 FE does launch with this chip, it would mark the first time an FE model ran a different chip than its flagship forebears like the Galaxy S22 lineup, which runs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chips depending on the market.

It's likely too early to make truly accurate predictions here, given the information currently available. But using the chip wouldn't be entirely out of the ordinary for Samsung. As a reminder, last year's Galaxy A32 5G ran a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip everywhere it was available, including in the US. That said, users buying this phone might also be in for a treat performance-wise, as it has the potential to be nearly as good at meeting benchmarks as its direct Snapdragon/Exynos competitors.

It's still early days. Rumors about this device are on the murky side, but it's a good bet things will begin to clear up in the months and weeks to come.

