Summary Samsung teased its Project Moohan Android XR headset back in January.

Samsung may offer physical controllers that can be used with its Android XR headset.

Details are slim, but there are references to a "ET-OI610", and it may not come bundled with the device.

Samsung's January event showcased its new Galaxy S25 series phones, along with teasing some future projects like the Galaxy S25 Edge and its Project Moohan Android XR headset. Unfortunately, the latter device was only shown off to a select few during the event, which means there are still a lot of unknowns for the majority of news outlets.

For the most part, the headset looks quite exciting. And while the hardware is going to be an important component, a lot of the heavy lifting for this device is going to need to be done by Android XR and the apps made by developers. While there isn't a firm date on when it will release, Samsung does have plans to make it available sometime this year.

It may not come as a bundle

And although the brand has been relatively tight-lipped about the device, we're slowly starting to get new information from unofficial sources. While gesture controls are going to be a big part of the experience, physical controllers will be available as well. SamMobile reported about this late last year, sharing that Samsung would offer its own controller for the Android XR headset.

Now it's providing another small detail, sharing a reference to a model number, which comes in as "ET-OI610" (via 9to5Google). The news outlets also shares that these controllers may not come bundled with the device. For the most part, the information available about these accessories is pretty minimal.

But one has to imagine that, at the very least, they may be similar in functionality to what Meta bundles with its current Quest headsets. Meta's current Quest controllers offer physical controls and buttons, along with motion controls as well. This would provide an extra layer for users, with controllers being more accurate than gesture controls.

Again, information about Samsung's upcoming device is pretty limited, so we will just have to wait and see what comes. But the good news is that the device will make its retail debut in 2025. And while Apple has struggled with its headset, Samsung may have the tools and vision to really crack the code here.