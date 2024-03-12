Summary Samsung might switch back to a squarish design for future Wear OS smartwatches, different from current circular displays.

No confirmation on whether the change will happen in 2024 or future models, as details are light and leaks are scarce.

If Samsung optimizes Wear OS for a squarish display, it could offer more information and typing ease, distinguishing it from competitors.

When Samsung entered the smartwatch market in 2013, it launched the Galaxy Gear with a 1.6-inch squarish display. But since the original Galaxy Watch's debut, they've stuck to circular displays, mirroring the trend other Android smartwatch makers are following. Now, rumors suggest Samsung might be ready to switch things up again, considering a squarish design for their future Wear OS watch.

Related Best Android smartwatches in 2024 Now with Wear OS 4

SamMobile reports Samsung is considering switching back to a squarish design for its smartwatches, similar to its older Galaxy Gear wearables. Apparently, the "idea is enthusiastically being considered internally and it's very much on the cards that the switch is going to happen."

The report is light on other details, and there's no clarity on whether we could see this change on the Galaxy Watch 7 series later this year or wait for future models. If Samsung had planned such a drastic design change for its 2024 Galaxy Watch lineup, it would have already leaked by now. Given the lack of rumors, don't be optimistic about the Galaxy Watch 7 coming with a squarish display.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch smartwatches are known for their rotating circular bezel, which makes navigating through the UI and long lists a breeze. However, if the company adopts a squarish display for its future Wear OS watches, it is unclear how it will implement the rotating bezel. Samsung will also have to optimize One UI Watch for the change in display style, as the skin is currently optimized for circular displays.

Apple has been using a squarish display on the Apple Watch for years. Compared to a circular screen, a squarish display can show more information and help make typing easier. So, if Samsung (and Google) optimize Wear OS for a squarish display, the 2025 Galaxy Watch could provide the same benefits. This move will also enable Samsung's Wear OS smartwatches to stand out from the competition since all existing options have a circular display.

Since Samsung has not finalized its plans internally, the idea of a squarish display could be shelved, and the company could stick to a circular display for its future watches.