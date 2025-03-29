Summary Samsung is to release the Galaxy A56 in the US for $499 in late 2025 as mid-range competitor to iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a.

The Galaxy A56 stands out with better hardware and AI features compared to the A26 and A36.

Galaxy A56 features include a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with adaptive refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, Exynos 1580 chip, and triple-camera setup.

Samsung rolled out the Galaxy A26 and A36 in the US earlier this week, but the A56 was nowhere to be seen—until now. The company has finally confirmed that the upper mid-range model is heading stateside later this year.

Per 9to5Google, the Galaxy A56 is set to arrive in the US later in 2025 with a $499 price tag. The exact launch date is still unknown, but it’s already selling in several other countries. At this price, it’s shaping up to be a direct rival to the iPhone 16e and the upcoming Pixel 9a.

At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Samsung gave a sneak peek at its upcoming mid-range lineup, and the big news for US consumers was the forthcoming arrival of the Galaxy A56 in the country. This marks a shift in strategy: Last year, Samsung skipped the A55 in the US, prioritizing the Galaxy FE series instead. But this time around, the company is bringing the A56 stateside.

Better specs, but AI has limits

The Galaxy A56 stands out as the top-tier option in its lineup, packing better hardware and extra features. It also gets Samsung’s Awesome Intelligence, a mid-range spin on Galaxy AI. But just like the A36 and A26, it won’t have the full set of Galaxy AI features.

Samsung’s trimmed-down AI suite brings some handy tricks, including Best Face, which helps fix accidental blinks for the perfect shot. The Gallery app also gets Object Eraser, letting you easily remove unwanted people or objects from your photos.

Just like the A26 and A36, the Galaxy A56 rocks a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with a smooth 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, it should hold up just fine even under bright sunlight.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Exynos 1580 chip takes care of performance. RAM options vary by model, with choices between 6GB and 12GB.

The Galaxy A56 5G sports a familiar triple-camera setup on the back—50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro lens (which isn’t all that useful). A telephoto lens would’ve been a nice touch, but Samsung isn’t bringing that to its mid-range lineup anytime soon. On the bright side, the front camera swaps the old 32MP sensor for a 12MP upgrade.

Samsung introduces a fresh Key Island design on the Galaxy A56, slightly raising the power and volume buttons for a distinctive look. As for colors, you’ve got four options to choose from: Pink, Olive, Graphite, and Light Gray.