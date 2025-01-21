Summary Samsung confirms One UI 7 update for Galaxy S series by the end of Q1, 2025, after a successful beta.

One UI 7 brings a new Now Bar, redesigned Quick Settings, and a vertical app drawer.

Samsung may reveal the full release timeline during the Galaxy S25 launch event.

With just a day left until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the company is gearing up for a big launch. Samsung is not only expected to officially showcase the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, but also new Galaxy AI features and the much-awaited One UI 7 update. The company has been testing its next major software update for over a month, and it has now officially announced a timeline for when Galaxy smartphones can expect to receive One UI 7.

In a press release from Samsung Korea, the company stated that the One UI 7 beta has been its most successful beta program to date. The first beta update closed twice as fast as the One UI 6 beta, according to the company. Samsung also highlighted that AI features have been receiving a lot of attention during testing, and the company is actively working on improvements based on user feedback.

Alongside this, Samsung confirmed that all compatible Galaxy S series devices should receive the One UI 7 update by the end of the first quarter of 2025 (translated), meaning the rollout should be completed by March 31, 2025. Interestingly though, the press release does not mention the latest flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables.

It's worth noting that this timeline may apply only to the Korean market, but since Samsung typically follows a similar schedule globally, users worldwide can likely expect the update around the same time. We expect Samsung to officially confirm the exact release timeline for all Galaxy smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow.

Samsung plans to wrap up One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy S series by Q1, 2025