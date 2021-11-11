Following the release of Android 12 for Pixel phones, all eyes are now firmly set on third-party OEMs to see just how fast they can release the update for their own handsets. As for Samsung, things have been going pretty well. Beta testing for One UI 4, which will deliver Android 12, has been underway for a while, with the first builds for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra arriving all the way back in September. Those looking forward to the stable update can breathe a sigh of relief, as Samsung reports that the Galaxy S21's beta program has wrapped up, and our next release will be the stable one.

Samsung took to its forums (via 9to5Google) to confirm that the company is not planning to release a fifth beta build. Instead, after resolving any bugs in beta 4, the company will go straight to the stable build for all smartphones in the S21 family. This contradicts previous rumors — renowned Samsung leaker Ice universe was recently teasing changes to expect in an upcoming fifth build. Samsung might have had plans for beta 5 for the S21 at some point, but for whatever reason the company now deems it unnecessary and thinks One UI 4 is ready for a global rollout.

The timeframe here also fits — Samsung had previously mentioned that stable Android 12 would be coming to all S21 phones later this year. Given that we're now deep into November, there are only so many weeks left until the year is finished, so it makes sense for Samsung to release this soon.

Users looking forward to stable One UI 4, and Android 12 in general, can hopefully expect to see an OTA update hit their phones sometime in the next few weeks.

