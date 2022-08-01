Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.

Eagle-eyed Redditors noticed that Assurant's Samsung Care+ insurance website for the UK appears to confirm all the color and storage options for the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 (via GSMArena). The website says the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colors. Additionally, the Bespoke customizer will let you spec the phone’s frame in Black, Silver, and Gold, while Green, Navy, Red, Yellow and White color options will be offered for the back panels. You even can opt for a mismatched set. The phone will be available in 128 and 256GB storage configurations. As SamMobile observes, this results in a whopping 71 unique configurations customers would be able to choose from.

Assurant's site also revealed the configuration options available for the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4. That phone will be sold in Beige, Grey, Green and Phantom Black, with 256 or 512GB of storage. The likelihood of Bespoke customization options remains unknown, though.

As for the Galaxy Watch 5, the website suggests both 40 and 45mm options will be available in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Blue. There’s also a unique golf edition of the wearable, which will only be in Graphite. Customers will be able to choose between Bluetooth and LTE connectivity for all models. The Watch 5 Pro upgrades from aluminum to a titanium body and will have just one size and two color options — 45mm in Titanium or Black.

Samsung exposing its device information in this manner seems to be an accident that stayed online for several hours before it was rectified, and last we checked, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 options had been delisted, but those for the Galaxy Watch 5 were still up. Given the leaks and now-official confirmation, is there a risk the formal Unpacked event’s allure could be diminishing? Hopefully there are still some surprises left to share next week.