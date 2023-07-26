Earlier today, Samsung pulled the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 models, with the new Galaxy Watch 6 series sharing stage. While the hardware alone gives us plenty to be eager about, Samsung revealed that lovers of podcasts and audiobooks could soon benefit from a standalone Audible app for Wear OS.

In recent years, many major app developers have recognized the significance of having a Wear OS client, with WhatsApp being one of the latest additions. While Spotify and other players in the music and podcast streaming space developed Wear OS apps a while ago, Amazon's Audible has been a noteworthy holdout. However, Samsung announced on stage that Audible has a Wear OS app in the works.

The announcement also mentioned a new Gmail app for the wearable OS, but we already knew about that. Meanwhile, the Audible app should be a boon to listeners, because you should be able to control playback mid-jog, without pulling your phone out. However, we still don’t have an exact release date for the app, or an understanding of the features it will include.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is itself exciting. It is the first wearable to boot the latest Wear OS 4 update, which will later roll out to the Galaxy Watch 3 and newer models. We suspect the Audible app will be publicly available as soon as the Watch 6 starts shipping out to customers, but Samsung just says it’s coming “soon.” If you missed the live stream where this was mentioned, you can rewatch it on YouTube below — the Audible announcement comes at the 1:40:56 mark: