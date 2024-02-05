Summary Android Auto has long been plagued with connection issues, particularly on Samsung phones.

Samsung acknowledges an Android Auto issue on the Galaxy S24 and advises users to contact their vehicle manufacturer for a fix.

Troubleshooting solutions are mentioned, which you can try to see if they resolve the issue.

Android Auto has become a must-have feature in all types of vehicles worldwide, with the best Android phones supporting wired and wireless mirroring to your car's infotainment system. But despite being around for years, Android Auto has been plagued with connection issues. Reports of the feature not working properly on certain smartphones keep popping up regularly. Samsung phones typically struggle the most, with reports of Android Auto stalling out on some Galaxy S23 units appearing soon after the phone's release last year. This year's story is no different, with Samsung acknowledging issues with Android Auto on Galaxy S24.

Spotted by 9to5Google, a Samsung UK support page confirms Galaxy S24 owners might face problems with Android Auto on some Skoda, SEAT, or Volkswagen cars. Apparently, the problem is from the vehicle manufacturer's side, and Samsung recommends you contact them for a fix.

Some users have reported that they are unable to use Android Auto to connect their Galaxy S24 to their Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT cars. If you are experiencing this issue, try the steps below. If none of these steps resolve your issue, please contact your Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT customer centre or service centre. These manufacturers have confirmed that they are working on software updates for the affected vehicles.

On Volkswagen vehicles, the Korean giant specifically highlights a hotspot bug due to an underlying change in Android. A fix is reportedly already available, and you might need to contact your car's dealer to get it installed.

Since Volkswagen cars are more prevalent in Europe, Galaxy S24 owners in the US might not be affected by the connectivity problems. There are no reports of the same issue occurring in cars from other manufacturers.

Some potential troubleshooting solutions are also mentioned. These include checking the Android Auto settings of your car's infotainment system, the USB cable, and phone settings.

The Galaxy S24 series went on sale a week ago and has not received any firmware update to fix all the reported bugs and issues. Samsung could roll out an update soon, which should address at least some of the problems early adopters are facing. It might also help address the Android Auto connectivity problems, though Samsung's support page indicates the fix could arrive from your vehicle's manufacturer.

Even after an update arrives, don't expect all Android Auto issues to fix themselves on your Galaxy S24 magically. Some problems with the feature keep appearing occasionally, and you cannot do much about them. In most cases, it takes Google a few weeks to address the bug. You could have used Google Assistant Drive Mode as an alternative in such situations, but Google is retiring the feature later this month.