Key Takeaways Samsung is rumored to be working on three foldable phones for 2025.

Q7 seems to be the codename for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while B7 is the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

A third codename, Q7M, has appeared.

Foldable and flippable smartphones have been in the public realm for quite a few years now, and they’re not going away anytime soon. In a world full of minimal innovation, these phones add a bit more fun back into tech. There are great options to choose from, like the Motorola Razr+ (our pick for the top foldable/flippable phone currently available), the OnePlus Open, and both of Samsung’s current offerings. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great device, but we think that the company’s head start in the foldable race is beginning to cost them. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, however, has sold us on flip phones (once again). We’re already beginning to hear rumors about the next set of Samsung foldables, and Samsung may be a third offering available whenever the devices are released.

According to GalaxyClub, a Dutch news site that covers Samsung phones, Samsung is working with three codenames for its upcoming foldable and flippable devices (via Android Authority). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are seemingly codenamed Q7 and B7, respectively, but a third name, Q7M, has been unveiled. This appears to be another version of the Z Fold 7. While we don’t expect a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold anytime soon, this rumor could point to an edition that cuts the foldable entry price down. Of course, that’s purely one guess; the price could skyrocket if this code number is for the rumored tri-fold Galaxy Z phone.

The tech is evolving

Samsung was the first major company to make massive strides in the foldable smartphone race when it came out with the Galaxy Fold in 2019. It wasn’t the perfect device, but its edge-to-edge display and premium feel made us pretty excited about the future of the technology. As time has gone on and more companies have created foldables, some of our fearful expectations that stemmed from the original devices in this realm are now unfounded. Foldables and flippables are not fragile, their thickness is not problematic, and they catch onlookers’ eyes. With the next-gen flippables on their way, we’re excited to see what advancements come with them.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was released this past summer, and while it is definitely a minor upgrade, it brings some small changes and upgrades that you just won’t find on other foldables. The chassis feels more premium and makes the phone’s hefty cost feel more worth it, its seven years of OS upgrades is a massive plus, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 makes multitasking a breeze. All these updates make Samsung’s most-recent releases still great purchases, and you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you’re in South Korea, though, make sure you buy the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (it’s awesome).