With everything from phones to TVs supporting games, more companies are exploring cloud gaming to tap into an additional revenue source. Samsung is one of these businesses, and it’s believed that the company has already begun looking into cloud gaming for Galaxy phones. Now, its mobile gaming app has received a name change, but much has been left to desire in terms of features.

Game Launcher, Samsung’s gaming platform, has been rebranded as Gaming Hub (via SamMobile). The change came with the rollout of One UI 6.0 update, and it will initially be reflected on Android 14, followed by older operating systems. Samsung notes that “Gaming Hub” may be used interchangeably with “Game Launcher” depending on the device menu.

Additionally, the company clarifies this iteration of Gaming Hub a separate service from the Gaming Hub found on Samsung TVs. While there seems to be little in terms of changes, aside from the name, Samsung noted that more features will be launched over time. That being said, it is unclear if cloud gaming is going to be one of the first.

Samsung has been focused on developing a cloud gaming service, even going as far as to announce the availability of such apps for its 2020 TV models earlier in 2023. Newer Samsung TVs already have Gaming Hub, which allows for game streaming, no console or streaming stick necessary. It’s one of many tech companies exploring the potential of cloud gaming, but those close to the matter claim Samsung doesn’t intend to launch a subscription-based model. Instead, its cloud gaming service could debut as an ad-supported service, and rumors claim it may be exclusively available on mobile devices.

Samsung isn’t the only company exploring this type of service as of late. Netflix notably launched a trial of its cloud gaming feature in the US at the beginning of October 2023. This came after originally trialing the service in Canada and the UK. Back in 2022, some caught wind of job postings made by Netflix, supposedly seeking those with gaming expertise for an “emerging area of business.” The streaming giant has already gone as far as to open a game studio in California, seemingly committing to this avenue of business.

If you’re into gaming, the emergence of cloud gaming services could give you new ways to engage in a favorite hobby. That being said, many of these offerings are still limited as the industry as a whole continues to grow. It might be worth holding off on subscribing for now, but regardless, the future looks bright.