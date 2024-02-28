Summary Samsung's One UI 6.1 update lets users set custom alarm backgrounds to soften the impact of waking up to an alarm.

Users can now enjoy more features like vibration intensity options, sunrise/sunset times, and mini timer adjustments.

These features are now coming to devices running older One UI versions with an update to the Clock app.

Waking up to an alarm can be a less-than-pleasant experience, but there are a few ways you can offset its impact. With the rollout of its recent One UI 6.1 update, Samsung altered the Clock app to allow users to set a background, for example. While a custom wallpaper can’t completely outweigh the feeling that comes with an alarm, it can lessen its blow. Now, it seems that Samsung is rolling out these small tweaks to the Clock app for more Galaxy device users.

Computer engineer and Samsung scout @TechByBD spotted that a new Clock app update is in the process of rolling out. It appears this will bring all of the tweaks seen in the One UI 6.1 Clock, such as alarm backgrounds, to Samsung Galaxy devices running older firmware. Other features include more vibration intensity options, sunrise and sunset times for each city on the World Clock, a mini timer size adjustment, and a new setting in Routines. Originally, the changes were only reflected in the Clock app on Galaxy S24 devices.

Once you download the update, you can customize the Clock app by opening it, tapping on the three-dot icon at the top of your display, and viewing your settings. From here, you can make adjustments and leverage features, such as a custom wallpaper for your alarm. If your Galaxy device is eligible, you can access the update by visiting the Galaxy Store.

While it may not seem like a game-changing update, it’s worth noting the improvements that Samsung continues to make to its older devices. Not everyone is ready to scale up to the latest Galaxy phone, for instance, and the company is all too aware of this. By maintaining the features of existing products, Samsung can potentially sustain customer loyalty — this can come into play when people do decide it’s time for a new phone, for example. As the company continues to make these minor moves, they aren’t going unnoticed.