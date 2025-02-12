Summary Samsung's Clock app may soon integrate with YouTube Music for alarm sounds.

The integration will likely require a YouTube Premium subscription.

This feature would expand Samsung Clock's third-party music support, though it still lags behind Google Clock's offerings.

Samsung's Clock app for One UI devices has a nifty integration with Spotify that lets you wake up to your favorite songs, but when you compare it to the Google Clock app — which is also available on Galaxy phones — you'll notice that third-party support is lacking. In addition to Spotify, Google's version supports alarms from Calm, Pandora, and YouTube Music. Now, it appears as though Samsung is taking a step to catch up.

In an APK teardown for Android Authority, code sleuth AssembleDebug noticed a string in version 8.06.51 of the YouTube Music app that referenced giving a new entity permission to access your music library. This led AssembleDebug to perform a teardown on the Samsung Clock app, where it became clear that YouTube Music integration is in the works.

One of the strings in the Samsung Clock app mentions that you'll need the YouTube Music app installed to use the feature: "Can't play YouTube Music. App not installed." This is exactly how the Spotify alarm integration works, tapping into the third-party music app to play songs, albums, or playlists instead of a standard alarm tone. So it stands to reason that this upcoming YouTube Music integration will work the same way and let you wake up to songs being streamed from Google's music service.

Close

Enabling the YouTube Music integration in Samsung Clock should be similar to the current Spotify feature (above).

Free users need not apply

It appears there will be one major downside to this integration, however. One of the other strings of code discovered says "To use YouTube Music songs as your alarm, sign up for YouTube Premium in the YouTube Music app." This is in direct contrast to Spotify alarms in Samsung's Clock app, which work just fine with a free account.

Nonetheless, YouTube Music integration will be a welcome addition for Premium subscribers who prefer Samsung's Clock app to Google's. But as with all APK teardowns, there's no guarantee features spotted in development will be released. Still, considering evidence of this integration appears in Samsung's Clock app as well as YouTube Music, we'll be checking for updates to both apps anxiously.