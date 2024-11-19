Key Takeaways Samsung will seemingly launch a budget Galaxy Z FE next year.

The phone may launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not look like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung was once the pioneer of folding phones, but its pace of innovation has stagnated in recent years, with newer Flip and Fold models hardly featuring any major changes. This has led Samsung to lose market share in the foldable segment, falling behind its Chinese competitors. A quick way for the company to regain lost ground is to launch a cheaper budget foldable. And while Samsung has confirmed it will not launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold, it is seemingly working on an affordable Galaxy Z FE, which could launch in 2025.

Display analyst Ross Young claims Samsung's FE clamshell is ready to launch in 2025. The cheaper foldable will apparently look the same as the Flip 7 but could use a slower processor and downgraded cameras to hit a more affordable price point. A Korean leaker also recently claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip FE might launch alongside the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year.

Samsung might be taking a page from Motorola's playbook, as the latter offers the Razr and Razr+ at two distinct price points. The standard Razr makes a few compromises but remains a more budget-friendly option, making it accessible to a wider audience. In comparison, the Moto Razr+ delivers a better experience with a faster chip, bigger and brighter displays, better cameras, and longer battery life.

Based on this strategy, the Galaxy Z Flip SE should cost around $700, making it much more affordable and cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which should retain the same $1,099 price tag as the Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not look like the Z Fold SE

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in late October in South Koreaand China. The foldable arrived just a few months after the Galaxy Z Fold 6, featuring significant improvements, like a slimmer chassis, bigger display, and a higher-resolution 200MP primary camera.

If you thought the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would look like the Z Fold Special Edition, that seemingly won't be the case. Ross claims the Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE — and not the regular Fold 7 — will feature the same design as the Z Fold 6 SE.