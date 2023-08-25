Summary Samsung is addressing the misunderstanding regarding excessive software system files taking up storage space on Galaxy phones in One UI 6.

One UI 6 will display storage space figures more accurately by categorizing unused space as "Other files" instead of lumping it under the "System" partition.

Samsung currently compensates for the difference between advertised storage space and actual available storage by listing it under "system," leading to inaccurate representation.

Samsung got in trouble earlier this year when it was presumed that the Galaxy S23 had a huge amount of software system files taking up 60GB of storage space. It turns out that the One UI 5.1 storage brouhaha was all a misunderstanding, and the system files actually took up much less space than initially thought. With the next version of One UI, Samsung is apparently changing the way it shows system storage figures to make it easier to understand how much storage space is available.

One UI 6 may finally tell the truth about how much storage your Galaxy phone has and stop making it look like it has more storage than it actually does, according to Max Weinbach (via Android Authority).

Samsung used to lump all the storage space that wasn't taken up by apps and media into the "System" partition, making it look like Samsung's software was taking up a ton of space. But with One UI 6, Samsung will presumably split that space out into "Other files."

2 Images One UI 6 storage calculation (left) versus One UI 5.1 One UI 6 storage calculation (left) versus One UI 5.1 Close

One UI 6 storage calculation (left) versus One UI 5.1

As explained by our own Zachary Kew-Denniss, the system partition in the current version of One UI accounts for the difference between the phone's advertised storage space and actual storage available to users. This discrepancy is due to storage unit conversion loss. Galaxy phones, like the rest of our beloved Android phones, conveniently use "gigabyte" as a measure of storage, but "gibibyte" is the more accurate way of measuring available storage space.

However, they are not the same thing. Gigabytes (GB) are based on powers of 1,000, while gibibytes (GiB) are based on powers of 1,024, resulting in a 7.3% difference. This means that a smartphone with 512GB of advertised onboard storage actually has 476GiB of available storage.

Samsung compensates for this unit conversion loss by incorporating the difference between advertised and actual storage space into the system partition. Samsung's Android 14 update will reportedly list this disparity in storage under "other files" for a more accurate representation.

In any case, you're still better off picking up a variant with more storage than you normally would choose because Samsung often preloads its smartphones with its own first-party apps, which only duplicate the functionality of Google's apps and take up a lot of space.