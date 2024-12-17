Summary Starting January 15, 2025, Samsung Care+ Theft & Loss will offer free screen replacements, dropping the $29 service fee.

The perk will only apply to Galaxy S phones and won't be available for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices.

This benefit will not come with any price increase.

Samsung Care Plus provides extra peace of mind for Galaxy device owners, making phone repairs and replacements more affordable. Samsung’s device insurance package comes in multiple tiers, with the premium Theft & Loss option providing a replacement device if your phone is lost or stolen. Earlier this year, the company improved Samsung Care+ by offering unlimited battery replacement for eligible devices. Samsung is now making Care+ even better by offering free screen replacement, though there's a catch.

Starting January 15, 2025, you'll no longer have to pay the $29 service fee for getting your Galaxy phone's broken or cracked screen replaced under Samsung Care+. However, this change will only apply to the more expensive Theft and Loss tier. So, if your device is covered under the regular Samsung Care+ plan, you'll still have to pay a $29 service fee for the back glass or front display replacement.

In its email to customers, the company notes the free replacement will cover both the front display and back glass (via 9to5Google). The change apparently applies only to Samsung's Galaxy S phones, not its folding Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup. While not mentioned, there will likely be a limit on how many times you can get your Galaxy phone's screen replaced in a year under the insurance package.

For lost or stolen devices, Samsung only allows for a maximum of three claims in a 12-month period. However, there's no such limit for repairs required due to accidental damage.

Samsung Care+ gets better for no extra cost

The benefit will apply automatically from January 15, 2025, and you won't have to do anything. From this date, you can visit your nearest Samsung authorized repair shop or mail in your phone for a free screen or glass back replacement.

The last improvement to Samsung Care+, unlimited battery replacement, came with a price hike. Thankfully, that's not the case this time, with Samsung dropping the $29 service fee for screen replacement without any price bump.

This addition to Samsung Care+ Theft & Loss makes its $10-$18 monthly fee much more digestible and worthwhile. You can also pay Samsung $189-$349 upright for two-year Theft & Loss protection, though this option is not available to customers in New York.