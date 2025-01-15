Summary Samsung Care+ subscribers now get unlimited $0 repairs for cracked screens and back glass on Galaxy S phones (previously $29 per repair).

This free repair offer is only available for subscribers of the premium Theft and Loss tier of Samsung Care+. Basic Care+ plans still incur the $29 fee.

Unlike previous Care+ upgrades, this new benefit comes without any price hike to the Theft & Loss subscription.

2024 wasn't a great year for Samsung's repairability front. Back in May last year, an egregious contract emerged that highlighted how the tech giant essentially forces independent third-party repair shops to feed Samsung a direct stream of customer information in return for access to the company's repair parts. This included sensitive information like the customer's name, contact information, phone identifiers like an IMEI number, alongside details of the customer's complaint.

On the same day last year, the South Korean tech giant's self-repair initiative with iFixit also came to an end, with the latter saying that "Samsung does not seem interested in enabling repair at scale." This came as a major blow to consumers, considering that iFixit was one of the only few places (at the time) where users could buy authentic Samsung parts for DIY repairs.

Later in the year, however, things started to look better. The tech giant expanded its partnership with Cell Phone Repair by Assurant (CPR) and added over 300 new repair locations in the US, with all technicians working at those locations being Wireless Industry Service Excellence certified. Now, to kick off 2025 with the same momentum, Samsung is offering a serious upgrade to its Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss program.

The fact that an upgrade to the program was coming was indicated to Samsung Care+ subscribers via email last month. Today, however, the tech giant has made the upgrade official, and as part of it, subscribers of Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss (regardless of the tier) can get unlimited $0 cracked screen and back glass repairs. Previously, the same repair service fee was previously $29.

There's no accompanying price hike

Source: Samsung

It's worth noting that the free repair covers all Galaxy S phones, but seemingly excludes the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip-series devices. Additionally, if you're enrolled in the tech giant's basic Samsung Care+ program, you'll still incur the $29 fee for screen and back glass repairs. Free cracked screen and back glass repairs are exclusively limited to the Theft and Loss subscription across the 700+ authorized Samsung repair locations in the US.

Also worth noting is that Samsung is absorbing the cost of this free screen and back glass repair offer. For reference, back in May, the tech giant added unlimited battery replacements to Samsung Care+. However, that came with a $2 price hike across the board. This time around, the upgrade comes with no accompanying price hike, and has been applied automatically for existing subscribers — starting today, January 15.