Most Samsung phones come with a one-year warranty. Subscribing to Samsung Care Plus extends your warranty for up to three years with added benefits. Protection like this is worth considering if you own a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or another fragile flagship that costs a fortune, especially if you suffer from butterfingers syndrome.

Samsung Care Plus offers more than the average warranty but has a few caveats. You can't roll over your subscription to a new device unless the current one is faulty and needs replacement. Paying for device insurance you may not need seems excessive when a protective case and screen guard might be the sensible approach. If you can't justify a Samsung Care Plus subscription or want to switch your subscription to a new device, here's how to cancel your current plan.

How to cancel a Samsung Care Plus subscription

Samsung Care Plus automatically cancels after your subscription's coverage period expires. However, you can end your plan before that period and for any reason. Samsung processes a full refund if you cancel your subscription within 30 days of purchase. Samsung refunds the unused time for that month of your plan if you cancel after the 30-day window.

You can cancel your subscription by reaching out to Samsung's customer support via phone or email, or you can do it online. Calling customer support is the best way to cancel Samsung Care Plus when you don't have an internet connection. Follow the steps below to cancel the service on your mobile and computer devices.

Cancel Samsung Care Plus from the website on smartphones and tablets

Open your browser. Type Samsung.com/us into the address bar and press Enter on your keyboard. This step directs you to Samsung's American domain, where you'll initiate the cancelation process. Tap the Profile icon, which looks like the outline of a person. Close Tap Sign in with Galaxy device if your phone is signed in to your Samsung account. Tap OK when you receive a prompt to allow the website access to your account. Close Tap Sign in with your account ID to log in using your email and password. After signing in, tap the menu icon next to your profile picture. Select My Account. Tap My Subscriptions to jump to the subscriptions section. Tap Go to My Subscription. Close Tap Cancel subscription and follow the prompts.

Cancel Samsung Care Plus from the website on computers

Open your browser. Type Samsung.com/us into the address bar and press Enter on your keyboard. This step directs you to Samsung's American domain, where you'll initiate the cancelation process. Hover your mouse over the Profile icon. Select Sign in/Create Account. Log in using your email address, Google account, or QR code. Ensure the camera of any Galaxy device is connected to your account for scanning the code. When you're signed in, hover your mouse icon over your display picture. Select My Account. Click My Subscriptions to jump to the subscriptions section. Click Go to My Subscription. Select your plan. Click Cancel subscription and follow the prompts.

How to cancel Samsung Care Plus via phone call and email

US residents can call 1-866-371-9501 for Samsung's customer support or 1-833-690-0918 to reach the company's insurance provider, Servify. Both support teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can reach out even late at night.

The address for email inquiries is samsungmxcare@servify.tech. Include your account information, such as your email address and phone number. This information helps the team process your request. Put your request to cancel your Care Plus subscription in the email text. You will receive a confirmation after it is processed. If you made mistakes in your email, unsend it in Gmail before it's too late.

Servify began managing claims and concerns related to Care Plus on January 18, 2023. However, Asurion remains your service provider if you bought your subscription before that date. Reach out to them at 1-877-841-1138 for Samsung support.

Canceling a subscription via a phone call varies for UK residents. Allianz insures your devices if you enrolled in Care Plus before April 28, 2022. Call 0333 000 0333 to request a cancelation. You have an Assurant policy if you subscribed to Care Plus after the above date. Sign in to the Assurant portal to cancel your subscription.

Samsung Care Plus could be a lifesaver

Samsung has improved the build quality of products, but its foldable lineups may not inspire confidence. Care Plus can be a cost-effective solution for those prone to accidents, especially given Samsung's premium pricing. The service complements your manufacturer's warranty, providing additional coverage for accidental and liquid damage.

Also, it extends coverage to mechanical breakdowns without any repair limits. This is beneficial when your warranty expires, and you face potential costs for an expensive hardware replacement. If you're unsure whether Care Plus suits your needs, compare the service to other phone insurance plans before deciding.