Key Takeaways Samsung offers Samsung Care+ protection plans for its devices with various coverage options, though users can only opt into the plan within 60 days of device purchase.

The tech giant has currently extended enrollment for the plan, allowing users with specific Galaxy devices to join even if they purchased their device more than 60 days ago.

The extended enrollment is only available for the theft and loss coverage plan, up until November 24.

Smartphones are now more durable than ever, with water and dust resistance a given on anything remotely close to the mid-range price. Screen protectors and cases add an extra layer of security on top of Gorilla Glass shields a majority of devices already ship with.

In Samsung's case, even its cheaper A and M-series devices. For reference, the Galaxy A35 comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and IP67 dust and water resistance, while the cheaper M35 enjoys the same screen protection. Flagships take protection further, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back, alongside a robust grade 2 titanium frame, though risk-averse users don't necessarily take Samsung's claims at face value, opting for even more protection in the form of Samsung Care+.

The protection plan, which can be added at the time of checkout when purchasing a new Samsung device, or within the subsequent 60 days, has different plans that offer a range of coverage. For example, claims can include theft and loss coverage, coverage from drops and spills, cheaper screen repairs, same-day replacement, and more.

For many, though, shelling out extra money on coverage soon after spending big bucks on a new device isn't always a viable option, and Samsung likely knows that. The South Korean tech giant is allowing users of specific Galaxy devices to enroll in Samsung Care+ theft and loss coverage plan, even if their device was purchased more than 60 days ago, as highlighted by 9to5Google.

You have until November 24 to consider the protection plan

Source: Samsung

Enrollment is currently open for the following devices:

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A15

In addition to allowing late admission, likely to incentivize users, Samsung has also slashed the plan's pricing by 20 percent. For reference, the plan normally starts at $8 per month for tier 1, and goes all the way up to $18 per month for tier 4. The extended enrollment period has begun today, and users will be able to join the protection plan up until Sunday, November 24.