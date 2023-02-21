Samsung typically releases an experimental new Good Lock module for its latest flagship phone before eventually adding support for the best Samsung devices. The company is doing something similar with Camera Assistant, its latest module that debuted in October 2022 following One UI 5's release. So far, the Good Lock addition was only available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S22 lineup, but its access is now expanding to several other Galaxy devices.

The world's largest smartphone maker announced a significant Camera Assistant update right after the Galaxy S23 series launch in mid-February, adding new features and expanding device support. The company rolled out a build with the new features, though compatibility with older Galaxy phones was still missing. That update is now rolling out through the Galaxy Store (via SamMobile), making Camera Assistant compatible with the following Galaxy devices running the feature-rich One UI 5.1 skin:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

If the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update is not yet live in your region, you will have to wait to try out Camera Assistant on your Galaxy device. Samsung is also working on making the Good Lock module compatible with more of its devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 20 series.

With Camera Assistant, you can toggle Auto HDR, automatic lens switching, and tweak other low-level camera settings on your compatible Galaxy phone. Most importantly, the Quick tap shutter option lets you tweak the camera app's behavior to make it click a picture as soon as the shutter button is pressed. By default, Samsung's Camera app shoots a photo when you take your finger off the shutter button.

You can download the Camera Assistant module from the Galaxy Store. Unlike other Good Lock additions, Camera Assistant is a standalone app that does not require installing Good Lock.