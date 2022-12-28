In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.

A Samsung Community moderator on the company's South Korean forums revealed that an announcement about the new supported models in Camera Assistant would be made after the beta stage. At the moment, it is unclear when the app will exit beta. Samsung is known to beta test Good Lock modules for several months, and their stable release usually coincides with the launch of a flagship product. So, it is possible Camera Assistant's stable build will be released around the Galaxy S23 series launch, which should happen in a couple of months from now.

Currently, Camera Assistant is compatible with the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. Samsung could make the app compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, given these phones largely share the same camera specs. The company followed a similar strategy with its Expert RAW app, which initially only worked with the Galaxy S21 Ultra before expanding to several other Galaxy phones, including its 2020 flagship phones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra.

For now, if you use the Galaxy S22, download Camera Assistant from the Galaxy Store to enjoy greater control over the phone's cameras. Unlike other Good Lock modules, Camera Assistant is a standalone application and does not require the main Good Lock app to be installed.