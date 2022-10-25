The best Samsung phones running One UI support Good Lock, an app from the Korean giant that provides deeper customization options. You can install various Good Lock modules to tweak different parts of the UI, like the navigation bar, the stock launcher, Sound preferences and settings, and more. With the release of Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has launched another Good Lock module dubbed Camera Assistant that lets you tweak some important camera settings.

In a nutshell, Camera Assistant exposes some more image processing-related options on the Galaxy S22 in case you are unhappy with the stock camera app results. So, if you are not a fan of Samsung's HDR processing, you can turn Auto HDR off using the newest Good Lock module. This option was previously a part of the Camera app, but Samsung removed it with the One UI 4.1.1 release. The Soften pictures option will further smoothen the sharp edges and textures in photos if you prefer that.

2 Images

Close

You can disable the Auto lens switching option to prevent the phone from automatically switching lenses depending on the lighting condition, zoom, and distance. Galaxy S22 Ultra users can toggle this option and force the phone to use the 3x or 10x telephoto zoom sensor in challenging situations.

In the Samsung Camera app, pressing and holding the shutter button in Photo mode will start recording a video. If you don't like this behavior, you can turn it off by disabling the Video recording in Photo mode option from Camera Assistant.

Faster shutter is another useful option in the Good Lock module. As the name indicates, it speeds up the shutter speed, which can come in handy when you move to capture fast-moving objects. The phone will achieve this by capturing fewer frames, so image quality could take a hit.

Camera Assistant is currently in beta, with the final public release slated to go live early next year (via Samsung Community), presumably around the time the Galaxy S23 launches. You can download the module from the Galaxy Store, though it is only available in certain regions. It is a standalone download, so you don't need to have Good Lock installed on your device to use it.