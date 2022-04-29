The tide’s been turning when it comes to the reputation of certain OEM skins, and Samsung’s One UI has plenty of fans considering it the new standard for Android, with good reason – not only is it one of the more feature-rich options out there, but its track record with updates has been most impressive. The first-party apps Samsung bundles in give their Google counterparts a run for their money, too – and they keep getting better with frequent updates. This week we're looking at an update to Samsung's Calendar app that makes events just a little more customizable.

With Samsung Calendar's latest update, pulling up calendar settings through the hamburger menu reveals a new option titled Event colors, letting you choose between Very muted, Muted, Bright, and Very bright (as spotted by Sammobile). It's just an aesthetic tweak, but if you felt that events on the app were either a little too “in your face” or perhaps not noticeable enough, then this new option’s just for you.

2 Images

Close

The Calendar app update is being seeded through the Galaxy Store, and if you haven't received it yet, then it's possible that it's being rolled out in batches. If waiting's not your thing, see if APKMirror can help you out with a little sideloading.

Android 13 Beta 1 hands-on: A smooth, squiggly, and subtle upgrade

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Zohaib Ahmed (33 Articles Published) More From Zohaib Ahmed