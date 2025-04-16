Summary A new Samsung Calendar update adds a drag-and-drop feature to let you quickly reschedule events.

The update also includes new widgets, a countdown feature, and the option to move events to other calendars.

The update seems to be rolling out in a phased manner.

Samsung's app ecosystem is nowhere close to Google's on Android phones in popularity, but that doesn't mean all Samsung apps on your Galaxy phone lag behind Google's equivalent. Apps like Samsung Files, Secure Folder, and Samsung Internet are powerful enough to outperform Google's versions in many important aspects. Now, you might want to add one more app to that list: Samsung Calendar.

Samsung has started pushing an update to the Samsung Calendar app on various Galaxy devices, adding several new features to make it a worthy contender for the best calendar apps on Android and even beat them in some cases. The most important change worth talking about in the latest Samsung Calendar update is support for drag and drop.