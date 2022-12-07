Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $900 $1800 Save $900 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the best foldable devices you can buy right now. It packs powerful internals inside a premium body. The $1,800 price tag will burn a hole in your wallet, but take advantage of this deal from Samsung to get the phone at a great price. $900 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among our favorite Android smartphones of 2022. Despite its impressive specs sheet, the phone's steep $1,800 price tag means most buyers will think twice before buying it. Black Friday was a great time to get Samsung's 2022 foldable for as low as $100 with an eligible trade-in. If you missed that deal, worry not. Samsung is back with another sale, knocking $300 off the phone's price, offering enhanced trade-in values of up to $900, and throwing in $150 instant credit for accessories.

Samsung will give you up to $900 in credit for trading in your existing smartphone towards the Fold 4 purchase. The company values the 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $900, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is eligible for an $850 credit. Take advantage of the full trade-in credit, and you can upgrade to the Fold 4 for as low as $900.

Trade-in values for Apple and Google devices are on the lower end, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max only getting you a $650 credit. For older devices, the value is even lower, and this is provided your phone's display is not cracked. Otherwise, you are looking at a max trade-in credit of $450.

If you are not looking to trade in a phone, Samsung will provide a flat $300 discount on the Fold 4's MSRP, bringing its price down to $1,500. On top of the discount or additional trade-in credit, you get a $150 Samsung Credit that can be used to buy cases and other accessories for the foldable.

Admittedly, this deal is not as good as the Korean giant's offering during Black Friday. However, if you want to get your hands on the Fold 4 before the end of the year at a more affordable price, don't miss out on this offer.