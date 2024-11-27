Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $127 $200 Save $73 Samsung's first Fan Edition watch — the Galaxy Watch FE — packs all the key features you'd expect from a smartwatch. This includes heart rate and sleep tracking and relatively powerful internals. A 37% discount makes the watch an even better deal. $127 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch FE is Samsung's cheapest Wear OS watch. True to its Fan Edition moniker, it brings the best features of its more expensive siblings at a more affordable price point of $200.

This Black Friday, Samsung's affordable smartwatch is even more affordable, dropping to a price of $127 — $73 off its MSRP. At this price, it is hard to beat the Galaxy Watch FE's incredible value. No other smartwatch comes close, and if you have been looking to buy a Wear OS watch for cheap, this is the deal to jump on.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Watch FE this Black Friday

Unlike other Galaxy Watch models, the Watch FE only comes in a 40mm casing size. That's not bad, but if you have big wrists, you might want to look at other options, like the OnePlus Watch 2R. A 1.2-inch circular AMOLED panel dominates the watch's front, standing out for its sapphire crystal cover glass, which is more scratch-resistant than Gorilla Glass.

In many ways, the Galaxy Watch FE is a rehashed Galaxy Watch 4 from 2021. It packs the same internals, which includes an Exynos W920 chip, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage. That's not bad, as the SoC is still fast enough to run Wear OS smoothly. Plus, the upcoming Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch update should further improve the wearable's performance.

However, you should still keep your expectations in check, as the Exynos W920 is showing its age. The Galaxy Watch FE will lag and stutter occasionally, with the overall UI not being as smooth as on the Galaxy Watch 7.

For health tracking, the Galaxy Watch FE uses a Samsung BioActive Sensor, which can track your heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature. This is on top of the usual activity and sleep tracking. Your data is synced with Samsung Health, where you can keep track of any change in your health metrics and trends.

Battery life is also surprisingly good, with the 247mAh cell providing enough juice to last a day. The only bummer is the slow charging speeds, as the 5W charger can take nearly two hours to fill up the empty cell.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch FE is a decent watch, especially for $200. A $73 discount makes the wearable even better and a great buy if you have been eyeing to buy your first Wear OS smartwatch for a while now.