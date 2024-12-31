Summary Samsung is rumored to introduce the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE may feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Z Flip FE could offer 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and Galaxy AI features.

Samsung has long led the foldable phone market, but the competition has been heating up recently. Brands like Motorola and Oppo now offer foldable phones with decent specs at much lower prices than Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6. To counter this, Samsung is rumored to introduce a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year.

Despite keeping an affordable price tag, Samsung reportedly aims to keep the experience on this affordable foldable solid while controlling costs. We recently learned that the Z Flip FE could use the same chipset as the Galaxy S24 FE. And now, display analyst Ross Young has reported that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will also use the same display tech as the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If true, this means the Z Flip FE would feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Additionally, the display could support HDR10+ playback with a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

There’s no word on whether the cover screen on the Z Flip FE will match the Z Flip 6. However, to keep costs low and make the Z Flip FE distinct from the flagship foldable, Samsung might include a smaller display. Other expected specs include 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and support for Galaxy AI features.

There's still a lot of time before we'll actually see Samsung's affordable flip-style foldable in action, since the phone is rumored to launch mid-2025 alongside the other flagship foldable phones. The specs of the Galaxy Z Flip FE could change before then, but leaks are starting to pick pace. Even more information is expected to leak in the weeks and months leading up to the launch.