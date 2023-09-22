Summary Samsung is regularly releasing new One UI 6 beta builds for the Galaxy S23, with the fourth beta being released, indicating that the public release is not far away.

The latest beta build for the Galaxy S23 includes bug fixes and improvements, as well as a warning about two major issues involving Motion photo and Maintenance mode.

Although no significant changes stand out immediately in the latest beta, there are several new features and improvements to look forward to in Samsung's upcoming One UI 6.

Samsung bungled its initial One UI 6 announcement in early August. But after several false starts, the company has been on a roll, regularly releasing new beta builds for the Galaxy S23. Since the program went live in August, Samsung has dropped three beta One UI 6 firmware and a couple of hotfix builds. Less than a week after the third One UI 6 beta was released, the fourth beta is out for the Korean giant's 2023 flagship phone.

The ZWIC firmware for the Galaxy S23 series weighs over 1GB and contains the October 2023 security patch. Samsung's change log lists several bugs fixed in this release, including one that failed to trigger Google Assistant with a swipe-up. There should be many more fixes and improvements as Samsung focuses on squashing all the reported issues ahead of One UI 6's stable release.

One UI 6 beta 4 is not entirely free of bugs though, with Samsung warning of two major issues. Firstly, Motion photo is not available in the Camera app. You might see the option, but enabling it will cause the Camera app to crash randomly. Secondly, avoid enabling Maintenance mode, as your device will otherwise enter into an infinite reboot loop.

The third One UI 6 beta introduced minor but nice changes, like tweaked emoji that look much cleaner and a slick media player upgrade. In my limited time with One UI 6 beta 4 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra so far, no significant changes stood out immediately.

There are several new features and improvements in Samsung's upcoming Android skin. Go through our One UI 6 features roundup to know what they are.

Given the rapid pace at which Samsung is dropping One UI 6 beta builds for the Galaxy S23, it's likely that the public release is not far away. The company could roll out the update for its flagship phones right around the time Google unveils the Pixel 8 series and pushes Android 14 to compatible phones in early October.

Samsung released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S22 series in the third week of October last year. So, an early to mid-October timeframe for One UI 6's launch this year is plausible.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Samsung's One UI 6 beta program is live for several other Galaxy devices. This includes the Galaxy A34, A54, Galaxy S22, and the S21 series. The company was reportedly going to expand the program to the Fold 5 and Flip 5 this week, but that did not happen. Nonetheless, based on Samsung's impressive One UI 5 rollout speed in 2022, the Korean company should update most of its devices to stable Android 14 before the end of the year.

Thanks: Moshe!