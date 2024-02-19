Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor glass reduces reflections by 75%, smaller models lack this feature.

Official anti-reflective screen protector for S24 & S24+ provides similar reduction in reflections, but are made of plastic film.

The official anti-reflective screen protector is pricey at $30 for a 2-pack.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's display stands out not only because of its 2,600 nits peak brightness but also due to Corning's Gorilla Armor cover glass. Besides being more scratch-resistant, the glass has a special coating that helps reduce glares and reflections by a claimed 75%. Sadly, the S24 Ultra's smaller siblings, the S24 and S24+, miss out on the new Gorilla Armor glass. This means they do not cut down on reflections like the Ultra. But worry not, as Samsung has another solution to this problem: an anti-reflective screen protector.

Related Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Small but super Samsung's baby flagship of 2024 packs all the right upgrades, making it among the best compact Android flagship around.

Samsung is selling an anti-reflecting screen protector for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ that reduces reflections from the display's cover glass. As the comparison image below shows, the improvement in reducing reflections by the screen protector is almost as good as what the S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor glass provides.

While Samsung has sold official screen protectors for its previous Galaxy phones as well, this is the first time it is selling one with anti-reflective properties. The only catch is that the screen protector is plastic film-based, not tempered glass. So, it will not repel fingerprints and oil like glass. Plus, it's much harder to install than tempered glass.

Worse, despite not being made of glass, Samsung's anti-reflective screen protector is expensive, with a two-unit pack costing $30. You can buy two or three tempered screen protectors for the Galaxy S24 for that price.

Since Samsung can bring the S24 Ultra's screen anti-reflective properties to its smaller siblings with a screen protector, it should be able to do the same for its previous flagship Galaxy phones. But the company is unlikely to do so as it would want to avoid cannibalizing sales of its 2024 flagships. Still, if you were planning on buying the S24 Ultra for its anti-reflective screen, you can now opt for the smaller model and enjoy the same benefit by using the official screen protector.

If you prefer glass protectors for their added smoothness, you will have to check out some third-party Galaxy S24 screen protectors.