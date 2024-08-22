Summary Circle to Search, initially exclusive to Samsung flagships, is now rolling out to mid-range phones and tablets worldwide.

August 2024 update brings Circle to Search feature to over 25 million Galaxy devices, including Galaxy A series and Tab S9 FE devices.

This tool enables users to easily find more info about objects by highlighting them without leaving current app.

Samsung first introduced Circle to Search with the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. Following the event, Samsung gradually rolled out the feature to older flagship devices. After being exclusive to flagship models for over six months, Samsung announced last week that Circle to Search is coming to more mid-range devices — and it's already rolling out.

Samsung is rolling out the August 2024 update for its devices, and this update adds Circle to Search to supported Galaxy smartphones and tablets. While Samsung initially announced that the update would bring Circle to Search to a few select Galaxy A series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets, there’s a surprise: even more devices are getting the feature. According to Sammobile, this update will bring Circle to Search to over 25 million Galaxy phones and tablets worldwide.

Which Samsung devices are getting this feature?

In addition to the Galaxy A series, Samsung is also bringing Circle to Search to some Galaxy Quantum, Galaxy S21 FE, and Tab S9 FE devices. Below is the full list of devices receiving Circle to Search with the August 2024 update.

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A55

Galaxy Quantum 4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

For those unfamiliar with the feature, Circle to Search allows you to easily find more information and context about an object without leaving your current app or activity. By simply holding down the home button or navigation bar and highlighting the subject, you can get more details about it. For example, if you find a pair of shoes interesting while scrolling Instagram, you can just use Circle to Search to get more details and even purchase links for the shoes.

Google has also been working to make the Circle to Search tool more useful. The company recently rolled out Song Search within Circle to Search, allowing you to identify music playing around you (or on your device) without needing Google Assistant or the Shazam app. Additionally, the company plans to add a QR code scanning tool to Circle to Search, though it isn't available yet. Nonetheless, with the latest update, mid-range Samsung devices can now access this feature, which was previously exclusive to flagships.