Summary Samsung has fixed the missing 'Since last charge' option in the battery menu after user complaints.

The latest Device Care release displays screen-on time and battery consumption since the last charge.

One UI 6.1 introduces new battery protection options like Basic, Adaptive, and Maximum levels for Galaxy devices.

With the release of Android 14-based One UI 6 last year, Samsung tweaked its battery usage page to remove the 'Since last charge' option. This made it difficult to gauge a Galaxy phone's battery life since the stats showed the battery consumption for the last 24 hours instead of when the phone was last removed from the charger. Following months of complaints from Galaxy owners about this missing option, Samsung has rolled out an update to its Device Care app to fix this issue.

Spotted by Samsung tipster Tarun Vats on X, the latest Device Care release for Galaxy devices brings back the 'Since last charge' section in the battery menu. This section lets you see your Galaxy phone's screen-on time and battery consumption since it was last removed from the charger.

As visible from the screenshots below, the 'Today' section is still present, so you can get a breakdown of your current day's battery usage. Tapping on View details will provide more insight into the battery consumption of the various apps and services on your phone.

Close

First two screenshots from left: 'Today' battery usage; Right: Battery usage over the last 24 hours

Do note that the metrics shown for 'Since last charge' do not require your device to be fully charged. If you top up your phone's battery to 80%, it will show the power consumption from that level.

You can grab the latest Device Care release from the Galaxy Store. If you don't see the new build, grab the APK from APKMirror and install it manually. The new build works on both One UI 6 and One UI 6.1.

It's unclear why Samsung removed the 'Since last charge' section from the battery menu with One UI 6. Nonetheless, it is good to see the company bring back the option following user feedback.

One UI 6.1 brings more battery protection options

As a part of One UI 6.1, Samsung has also introduced several new battery protection options. In Battery protection in Settings > Device care > Battery, you can choose from Basic, Adaptive, and Maximum protection levels.

Basic ensures your phone will stop charging when the battery level hits 100% and resume again when it drops to 95%. In Maxmium mode, your Galaxy phone will limit topping up the battery to 80%. Adaptive mode ensures your phone will switch between the two battery protection options based on your sleeping pattern.

One UI 6.1 is rolling out for Galaxy S23, Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, so you can enjoy these new battery protection features soon.