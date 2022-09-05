Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.

In its announcement, Samsung says the One UI 4.1.1 update will first start rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 from September 5 and expand to more countries after that. The release will further make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the original Fold.

The Taskbar in One UI 4.1.1/Android 12L will directly let you open apps in multi-window mode—just drag a compatible app to the display's edge. Dragging the app to the center of the screen will open it in a pop-up view. There are also new multitasking gestures to open a full-screen app in pop-up mode or trigger split-screen view.

Source: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip owners can do more with their phone's Cover Screen in One UI 4.1.1. They can direct dial their favorite contacts from the outer display, access additional Quick Settings tiles like Wi-Fi, flashlight, etc., and reply to messages using voice-to-text or emoji. Besides, as seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Quick Shot camera feature is getting an update and will allow older Flip phone users to preview and take photos in the correct ratio.

Samsung also confirmed the rollout of One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The company ended the beta program last week and rolled out the stable update for them. Now, the update is rolling out to the public who were not on the beta channel.

For the Tizen-based Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active2, Samsung will roll out a new update to add some Galaxy Watch 5 features. This includes two new watch faces and snore detection. Additionally, ECG and blood pressure monitoring on these smartwatches will further expand to 24 new markets where the features are already available on the Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineup.