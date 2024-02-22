Summary Galaxy AI features are expanding to older Samsung devices like the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Tab S9 in March with One UI 6.1.

Google's Circle to Search tool is also coming to Samsung's 2023 lineup, marking its expansion to older hardware for the first time.

Despite running on similar specs as the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy S22 series is not on deck for Samsung's latest AI features.

Although Samsung's Galaxy S24 series looked pretty familiar to their respective predecessors, there was one key difference setting each model apart from previous entries: AI. The company's Galaxy AI platform made a big splash, gaining some big promotion during events like the Super Bowl. Still, we've known for a while features like Instant Slow-Mo and Transcript Assist wouldn't stay exclusive to the Galaxy S24 for long, and if you're a proud owner of any device in Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup, you've got some good news coming your way next month.

Today, Samsung confirmed Galaxy AI features are coming to the Galaxy S23 series (including the Galaxy S23 FE), the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and all three Tab S9 devices in late March. Although we don't have a specific launch date just yet, this will arrive as part of One UI 6.1, and it sounds like it's truly the full package. Samsung's highlighting everything from AI-generated wallpapers and Generative Edits for images to Note Assist and Browsing Assist for productivity hacks.

That's not all. Google's Circle to Search is also coming to the company's 2023 lineup as part of this update. This is the first time since the tool launched on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series that it's expanded to new (or, rather, old) hardware. It acts as something of a debunking of Samsung Netherland's note surrounding an exclusivity deal set through October, though we're still waiting for it to arrive on gadgets not made by Google or Samsung.

Although we knew it was coming, it's still surprising to see the Galaxy S23 FE in this lineup. Considering its specs are nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 series — right down to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Exynos 2200) chipset and 8GB of RAM — it's odd that Samsung isn't planning to bring these features to its 2022 flagships. Perhaps a technical hurdle really is keeping Galaxy AI from running on flagships that are just a couple of years old, but more likely, it seems like this is yet another example of holding back older hardware to push for users to upgrade prematurely.

It's possible Samsung brings these features to even older hardware in the coming months, but I wouldn't hold my breath. While the Galaxy S24 series is set to get seven full years of OS upgrades, it's going to be pretty frustrating if the company continues to hold back features like this. While no company on this front is perfect — including Apple, which puts a whole host of restrictions in the footnotes of its iOS pages every year — it's still frustrating to see Samsung not quite nailing updates even with these new policies.