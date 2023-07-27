After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Unpacked. Existing users of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are likely aware that it doesn't support the Google Wallet app. It's now coming to light that the newly refreshed Galaxy Z Flip 5 also misses out on this feature, thanks to a revelation by 9to5Google senior editor Ben Schoon.

Based on Schoon's observation, it looks like the Google Wallet app refuses to open on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display. This isn't a common restriction, given that the Motorola Razr+ — which leverages a large cover screen — can run Google Wallet without any issues, as 9to5Google's follow-up report points out. Meanwhile, Samsung Wallet also continues to operate just fine on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's external screen.

Schoon further found that although the Good Lock module allows Google Wallet to be added to the Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer screen, it refuses to open, asking users to "open phone to continue" instead.

Google Wallet on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen (left); Google Wallet on the Motorola Razr+ (right)

Touted as Flex Window, the new AMOLED cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 3.4 inches, a significant upgrade over the 1.9-inch panel donning the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung hasn't historically supported Google Wallet on the Galaxy Z Flip series, so it's not really surprising that it hasn't enabled support with the new foldable either.

A post on the Google Wallet support page from earlier this year talks about this specific limitation, with one user recommending using a third-party app like Cover Launcher, which allows people to run full apps on the cover screen of pretty much any clamshell foldable phone. CoverScreenOS is another viable alternative that's worth checking out in lieu of a native solution from Samsung.

Either way, this isn't a good look for the manufacturer, given that one of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its larger cover screen. The general expectation was that every app, including Google Wallet, would be able to leverage the additional real estate on the manufacturer's new foldable. But that's not the case just yet.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are currently up, and we hope Samsung provides some kind of an explanation about this exclusion over the next few weeks. While third-party solutions like the ones we discussed above exist, it's hard to make sense of Samsung intentionally leaving out Google Wallet support from the cover screen, given that it also relies on NFC for payments, much like Samsung's own Wallet app.

