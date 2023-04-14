Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, the Korean giant also released One UI 5.1 for its older devices. The update reached the Galaxy S22 series and other premium Samsung devices even before the S23 lineup hit the shelves. Despite being a minor point release, One UI 5.1 packed several new features and changes. However, after installing the update, many users noticed a decline in their phone's battery life. Turns out, it was due to the Samsung Keyboard app.

In a post on Samsung's Thailand community, a company moderator confirmed the excess battery drain on Galaxy phones running One UI 5.1 was due to Samsung Keyboard. More specifically, it was caused by the "additional qualifying process (related to stickers and emojis)" of the keyboard (via SamMobile).

Almost all major Galaxy device owners reported the battery drain issue, including the Galaxy S21, S22, Z Fold 4, and Flip 4 owners.

To fix this, the company rolled out v5.6.10.31 of the keyboard through the Galaxy Store on March 2. Since Samsung's app store automatically updates apps in the background, chances are your phone must have already installed the latest build. If not, you can head to the Galaxy Store's Updates section and manually install the latest Samsung Keyboard build.

Even if you use one of the best Android keyboard apps, it is recommended that you ensure the latest Samsung Keyboard version is installed on your phone.

It is unlikely that a bug with the Samsung Keyboard app was the only reason behind the battery drain issues caused by One UI 5.1 (via SamMobile). While Samsung has rolled out multiple firmware updates for its devices since then, there are still a lot of lingering bugs. If your phone's battery life level is not back to pre-One UI 5.1 levels, you should wait for another couple of updates from the company to see if they resolve the issue.