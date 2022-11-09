Samsung makes some of our favorite mobile devices, from some of the few Android tablets actually worth buying, to many of the best Android phones. The company has also been offering some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen thus far, and it appears it's not done yet. Sign up now for Samsung's early access club, and you can get first crack at its top-tier Black Friday offers, as well as exclusive offers for members only.

Samsung hasn't actually shared the details of its full Black Friday deals yet, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. So far we've seen discounts on its flagship Android tablets and smartphones of up to $300, along with other perks like enhanced trade-in offers. Right now you can still save up to $1300 on select Galaxy Fold 4 models, and get up to $850 off Galaxy S22 phones. Sound good? Samsung is teasing that its Black Friday deals will be even better than these.

To sign up for the early access club, just visit the link below and fill out the contact form. All that's required is your name and email; the phone number part is completely optional. Once you've joined, just hold tight and wait for Samsung to email you more details. After all, Black Friday is just a couple weeks away, so it can't be too long before we see these early access programs go live.

Get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals

Sign Up at Samsung

Registration ends November 10, so if any of this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to sign up. You could end up missing out on some great deals — not just on smartphones, and we'll probably be seeing some nice discounts on Galaxy Watch models, Galaxy Tab tablets, and Galaxy Buds, as well.